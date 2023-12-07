Iliad, the Flash 180 offer is back until December 28th at 9.99 euros per month

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, iliad has revived FLASH 180the offer that, at the price of 9.99 euros per monthincludes “forever” 180 GB in 4G/4G+ and 5G for unlimited browsing, calls and SMS. This offer can be activated from today until December 28th at 10:00.

The FLASH 180 offer, we read in a note, is part of iliad’s broader Christmas campaign which places the value of “FOREVER” at the center, with which the operator guarantees its users that the tariffs will not undergo any remodulations of any kind, much less linked to inflation.

unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS

180 GIGA (5G included)

monthly cost: 9.99 euros

activation cost: 9.99 euros (free for those who are iliad customers and wish to change the offer) zero roaming: 10 GB (to have 5 more GB the Extra 5GB offer is available in the EU and Switzerland at 3.99 and respectively 4.99 euros) included: Call me back, Hotspot, residual credit check, answering machine

Flash 180 is available for:

new numbers portability of your number (MNP) already iliad customers who wish to increase the GB available to them. The offer change is free

iliad users with an already active offer, underlines the operator, will be able to upgrade to the new FLASH 180 and thus increase your GB availability. For everyone, the FLASH 180 offer can be activated online on iliad.it e in over 6,000 points of sale in the area tra iliad Corner, iliad Point, iliad Express e iliad Space.

5G is available in areas covered by the iliad 5G network and on devices compatible with the iliad network. The offer can be activated for users who have already subscribed to one of the following offers: Voice Offer, iliad Offer at €5.99, Giga 40 Offer, Giga 50 Offer, Flash Offer 70, Giga 70 Offer, Giga 80 Offer, Flash 100 Offer , Giga 100 offer, Flash 100 5G offer, Flash 100 offer at €7.99, Flash 120 offer at €7.99, Giga 120 offer, Flash 120 offer, Flash 130 offer, Flash 150 offer, Flash 160 offer, Giga offer 150.

Iliad, we remind you, has adapted to the AGCOM resolution 9/23/CONS of 25 January 2023 by offering all fixed line and mobile customers, since last 21 November, free access to the McAfee Safe Family app for control management parental allowing you to monitor and block browsing on unsafe or unsuitable apps and websites, set time limits on app use and locate your children in real time.

According to what was reported in the latest financial results, which showed revenues of 269 million euros, up 13% compared to the previous year and 5.9% on a quarterly basis, iliad reached 10,475,000 mobile users and 172,000 FTTH fiber users.

