iliad, the internet offer for the USA and Canada

iliad facilitates roamers, here is the new data package for the USA and Canada

Telecommunications operator iliad today announces the expansion of its services with the launch of international options dedicated to the United States and Canada.

This new data package is designed to offer greater flexibility and convenience to those traveling in North America, allowing you to browse worry-free at an extraordinarily competitive rate.

5 GB in USA and Canada

iliad introduces a data package for the USA and Canada, which can be activated on all the operator’s mobile offers.

Users will have access to 5GB of data traffic at a cost of €4.99 for one month.

Activation is made simple through the‘Personal Area on iliad.it or at one of over 6,000 iliad sales points in Italy. This offering is designed to meet the needs of those who require more data while traveling abroad.

Flexibility and Control

A distinctive element of this new option is its flexibility. It can only be activated once during the month, thus avoiding unwanted automatic renewals. This approach to using data abroad is a step forward in giving users more control over their spending and connectivity needs.

Simplified Activation Procedure

The US and Canada data package activation process is designed to be intuitive and accessible.

Users can activate the option conveniently through the Personal Area on the iliad.it website or by going to one of the operator’s numerous physical sales points. This ease of access aims to ensure that users can make the most of this offer without complications.

Without Automatic Renewal



The data option for abroad offered by iliad does not provide automatic renewal. This feature, combined with the ability to activate the option only when needed, gives users maximum freedom and control over their international connectivity expenses.

Further Details and Activation

Interested users can find further details and activate the option by visiting the dedicated page on iliad.it/estero.html.

To activate the “5GB in USA and Canada” option, your offer must be active.

For Android users calls temporarily suspended due to the divestment of the 3G network by American operators. Calling enabled for iPhone users with active VoLTE service. Internet and SMS/MMS service available on all 4G/4G+/5G smartphones. For more information

With this offering, iliad continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing flexible and convenient services, anticipating the needs of its customers.

Photo by Lara Jameson of Pexels

