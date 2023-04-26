Illness for Erdogan during an interview on TV, the Turkish president: “Severe tiredness”- Corriere TV

Turkish President Erdogan accused of illness during a live broadcast on Kanal 7. The presenter asked Erdogan a question. But you hear voices in the background, off-screen, that hint at a problem. The broadcast was stopped immediately. The 69-year-old Turkish president then returned to the air, explaining that he was feeling tired due to a severe cold and many electoral commitments (the presidential elections are set for May 14). And on Twitter he wrote: “Following the advice of the doctors, today I will rest at home”