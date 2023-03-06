Inside the house of GfVip, quarrels and digs between competitors are the order of the day. However, even the former gieffins express themselves, once eliminated, through social where they can write what they think about former roommates. So she did too Ivan Mrazova who entered the house of the Big Brother as ex girlfriend of Luca Onestini. The model’s stay lasted a few weeks, since she was a guest, but in this period of time frictions and sympathy were still created. Ivana posted a story Instagram in which he throws a dig a Nikita Pelizon.

Ivan Mrazova just posted a story Instagram in which he writes: «I am silly! Is there anyone who claims that Luca you don’t talk about her anymore and not even 48 hours after I left, she’s the first to come back to insinuate things that don’t exist… What will she still be looking for? However, after my experience in the house, all this does not surprise me at all». THE fan they think the dig Of Ivana is addressed to Nikita Pelizon that she was in love with Luca Onestini despite the fact that he had never given her hope for a hypothetical love story.

The relationship between Luca and Ivana

Luca Onestini e Ivan Mrazova they met inside the house of GfVip and once they got out they got engaged. Their story, which lasted three years, then ended due to various vicissitudes. In these weeks Luca e Ivana they had the opportunity to talk to each other and clarify and according to i fan of the program, once they meet again outside, they could get back together.

