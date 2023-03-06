Home World “I’m stunned.” The controversial stories after the farewell to the reality show
World

“I’m stunned.” The controversial stories after the farewell to the reality show

by admin
“I’m stunned.” The controversial stories after the farewell to the reality show

Inside the house of GfVip, quarrels and digs between competitors are the order of the day. However, even the former gieffins express themselves, once eliminated, through social where they can write what they think about former roommates. So she did too Ivan Mrazova who entered the house of the Big Brother as ex girlfriend of Luca Onestini. The model’s stay lasted a few weeks, since she was a guest, but in this period of time frictions and sympathy were still created. Ivana posted a story Instagram in which he throws a dig a Nikita Pelizon.

Gf Vip, Luca Onestini imitates Alberto De Pisis: the curtain is hilarious

Gf Vip, Edoardo Tavassi in tears over the words of Sonia Bruganelli: “You can’t demolish people like this”

Gf Vip, Edoardo Tavassi and Luca Onestini: the joke about Nikita Pelizon infuriates fans of the reality show

Ivan Mrazova just posted a story Instagram in which he writes: «I am silly! Is there anyone who claims that Luca you don’t talk about her anymore and not even 48 hours after I left, she’s the first to come back to insinuate things that don’t exist… What will she still be looking for? However, after my experience in the house, all this does not surprise me at all». THE fan they think the dig Of Ivana is addressed to Nikita Pelizon that she was in love with Luca Onestini despite the fact that he had never given her hope for a hypothetical love story.

The relationship between Luca and Ivana

Luca Onestini e Ivan Mrazova they met inside the house of GfVip and once they got out they got engaged. Their story, which lasted three years, then ended due to various vicissitudes. In these weeks Luca e Ivana they had the opportunity to talk to each other and clarify and according to i fan of the program, once they meet again outside, they could get back together.

See also  United Kingdom, for the succession to Johnson the challenge is between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

You may also like

Daily horoscope for March 6, 2023 | Magazine...

Severe weather from winter storm kills at least...

Bukejlović on the new law | Info

Average exchange rate of the euro March 6,...

Railway tragedy in Greece, violent clashes in Athens...

Fire at New York supermarket injures at least...

Pd, Elly Schlein: “Possible common battles with Conte...

Israel, frond in Netanyahu’s party: “Let’s negotiate with...

Workers from Nis fired Nenad Lalatović | Sports

Vladimir Jovanović’s statement after the defeat of KK...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy