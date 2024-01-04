Home » IMAGES: painter died while working in front of his colleagues who tried everything to revive him
A painter tragically passed away on a construction site in Indore, India. The 32-year-old worker suffered a seizure and fell unconscious while sitting on a can of paint. Despite the efforts of his colleagues to help him, the painter did not regain consciousness. The incident was captured by a surveillance camera and the video went viral on social media, accumulating over 83 thousand views in just one day. The footage shows the painter suddenly fainting and then slowly lowering his head as if falling asleep. The tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of workplace safety and the need for prompt medical attention in emergency situations.

