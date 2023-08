Bethesda has just revealed a collaboration with the US pop group Imagine Dragonswho created an unreleased song dedicated to Starfieldtitled “Children of the Sky”, which we can appreciate in a video against the backdrop of the game’s beautiful sceneries.

We propose it to you below, reminding you that the launch of Starfield is now very close: the September 6th or, for owners of the Premium Editionin two days, theSeptember 1st!

