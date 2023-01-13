Source title: In 2022, the total value of my country’s foreign trade import and export will break through 40 trillion yuan and hit a record high

Today (January 13) morning, the State Council Information Office held a press conference. The spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, Lu Daliang, introduced that the total value of my country’s foreign trade imports and exports in 2022 will be 42.07 trillion yuan, and the scale will hit a record high. The quality and efficiency have been improved simultaneously, and foreign trade has maintained a steady growth. Customs statistics show that in 2022, the total value of my country’s foreign trade imports and exports will be 42.07 trillion yuan, an increase of 7.7% over 2021. Among them, exports were 23.97 trillion yuan, an increase of 10.5%; imports were 18.1 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.3%. According to customs statistics, the total import and export between my country and countries along the “Belt and Road” is 13.83 trillion yuan, an increase of 19.4% over 2021. my country and the other 14 member countries of RCEP have a total import and export of 12.95 trillion yuan, an increase of 7.5% over 2021. In the past two days, workers in this aquatic product company in Qingdao are busy shipping frozen salmon segments for export to Indonesia. In the first year of 2023, the company has exported 2.04 million yuan of Indonesian aquatic products, and enjoyed a tariff reduction of more than 200,000 yuan with the RCEP certificate of origin. Wang Xinlin, deputy general manager of Qingdao Sanmu Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.:Our company exported more than 20 million yuan of goods to Indonesia last year. After RCEP takes effect in Indonesia, the tariff rate for local imports can be directly reduced from 10% to 0 tariffs. It is expected that orders will increase by more than 10% throughout the year. In the first year since the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” came into effect, my country has implemented RCEP with high quality, continuously released policy dividends, and promoted the deepening of regional economic integration. Enterprises are becoming more and more enthusiastic about taking advantage of the RCEP tariff reduction policy, and the scope of application of rules such as accumulation of origin is also increasing, and enterprises have benefited significantly. Bi Haijun, Director of the Tariff Department of Qingdao Customs:In the whole year of 2022, Qingdao Customs issued a total of 83,000 RCEP certificates of origin, and the value of exported goods was 19.96 billion yuan, and it can enjoy foreign tariff reductions of nearly 200 million yuan. Driven by the tax reduction of the free trade agreement, Shandong's import and export value to the RCEP market has accounted for about 40% of the total import and export value. The structure of trading partners is excellent and the growth momentum is good. In 2022, my country's foreign trade has handed over a brilliant report card. Walking into the production workshop of this company in Keqiao, Shaoxing, Zhejiang, workers are cutting a batch of curtains for export to Vietnam. Bai Jianmin, foreign trade business manager of Zhejiang Xidamen New Materials Co., Ltd.:Our overall increase in ASEAN last year was about 15%, and the increase in some member states was close to 50%. In Shaoxing, Zhejiang, professional textile fabric manufacturers like this continue to adapt to the needs of overseas markets, adjust product lines and production lines, and export all-round products from single-export window decorations to home textile products. According to statistics, a quarter of the world‘s fabrics are traded in Keqiao China Textile City Market in Shaoxing every year, with more than 50,000 types of textiles traded, and the products are exported to 192 countries and regions. Ding Lu, Chief of Statistical Analysis Section of Shaoxing Customs:In 2022, Zhejiang Province’s exports to ASEAN will exceed 400 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of more than 20%, mainly focusing on mechanical and electrical products, textiles and clothing, and new energy products. According to customs statistics, in 2022, my country’s foreign trade structure will continue to be optimized, and the import and export of general trade will be 26.81 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.5% over 2021. my country’s imports and exports to ASEAN, the EU, and the United States were 6.52 trillion yuan, 5.65 trillion yuan, and 5.05 trillion yuan, an increase of 15%, 5.6%, and 3.7% respectively. ASEAN continues to be my country’s largest trading partner, accounting for 15.5% of my country’s total foreign trade. Tu Xinquan, Dean of the China World Trade Organization Research Institute, University of International Business and Economics:In the past year, my country has firmly expanded high-level opening up, accelerated the promotion of RCEP to continuously release dividends, and continuously expanded the circle of friends along the “Belt and Road”. Today (January 13) morning, the State Council Information Office held a press conference. The spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, Lu Daliang, introduced that the total value of my country's foreign trade imports and exports in 2022 will be 42.07 trillion yuan, and the scale will hit a record high. The quality and efficiency have been improved simultaneously, and foreign trade has maintained a steady growth.

