The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was placed in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 2 for the faithful to pay their respects and bid farewell to. On the 3rd, more than 70,000 people lined up to bid farewell to the Emeritus Pope from 7 am to 7 pm. On the 2nd, there were 65,000 people.

(Vatican News Network)After the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was placed in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 2 for believers to pay their respects and bid farewell to, believers of different nationalities continued to line up in an orderly manner to enter St. The XVI prayed, greeted him, or simply looked at him until 7 pm. Similarly, the 4th is the last day, and believers can enter St. Peter’s Basilica to say goodbye to the Pope Emeritus from 7 am to 7 pm. His funeral will be held in St. Peter’s Square on the morning of January 5, presided over by Pope Francis.

People came out of St. Peter’s Basilica in an orderly manner. Many people’s eyes lit up. Perhaps the last words of Benedict XVI before his death appeared in their minds: “Lord, I love you.” The life of the pope emeritus, guiding his priesthood, pastoral ministry and papacy.

Heartbreak did not stop people from coming to say their last farewell to the Pope Emeritus. In the interviews collected by Vatican Radio – Vatican News, some people thanked the Lord for giving us Benedict XVI, while others came to St. Peter’s Basilica with a pilgrimage: some came from Milan, Turin, Naples, Italy I come here just to say thank you to the Pope Emeritus. Also, there is no shortage of people willing to ask Benedict XVI for forgiveness who did not fully understand his message during his papacy and later rediscovered it from his writings. Obviously, it is widely believed that although Benedict XVI is now back in the Father’s house, his teachings will continue to teach us a lot.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn