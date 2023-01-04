Home Business Northbound funds bought 1.844 billion yuan in net sales today. Luxshare Precision ranked first in net sales._Sina Finance_Sina.com
Northbound funds bought 1.844 billion yuan in net sales today. Luxshare Precision ranked first in net sales.

The net purchase of northbound funds today was 1.844 billion yuan. Ningde era,China Ping AnChina Merchants BankThe net purchases were 1.226 billion yuan, 485 million yuan, and 424 million yuan respectively. Luxshare Precision ranked first in net sales, with an amount of 275 million yuan.

