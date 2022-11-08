ATLANTA (GEORGIA) – Follow the Money, follow the money. The river of money that for weeks has been channeling to Georgia with contributions from all over the country: confirming that the challenge that will take place here tonight between the democrat Raphael Warnock and the Republican Herschel Walkerthe most expensive of these elections (250 million dollars have already been spent on commercials, but overall it will cost about 400) is also the most important.