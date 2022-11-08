Listen to the audio version of the article

“This contract has succeeded in bringing companies, workers and trade unions together. It is a contract with which we have brought the sector together: no one is left out. A result achieved thanks to the path of the last 6-7 years: I am proud of the unity achieved. We took a sector, that of the environment, we examined it, and we all agreed “, says Lucia Leonessi, general manager of Confindustria Cisambiente, comments on the renewal of the National Collective Labor Agreement for the Environmental Hygiene sector, covering the period from 1 January 2022 to December 31, 2024, signed on May 18 by Utilitalia, Confindustria Cisambiente, Legacoop Produzione e Servizi, Confcooperative Lavoro e Servizi, Agci Servizi, Assoambiente with Fit Cisl, Fp Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Fiadel.

“It is an important result that defines the perimeter of the single sector contract and gives back ownership in the negotiation to the Confindustria system in a crucial sector such as that of environmental services”, echoes Maurizio Stirpe, vice president of Confindustria with responsibility for work.

The previous bargaining has been harmonized

«The contract has in fact absorbed and harmonized all the previous bargaining, favoring assistance to companies associated with the Confindustria territorial system. And it is in line with the Pact for the factory », Leonessi explains. More than a simple renewal, it is in fact an operation that has brought back to a single discipline the treatment of employees (about 100 thousand workers) from companies in the entire environmental hygiene sector: public, private and cooperatives, standardizing costs and regulation.

Going into detail, the average economic increase over the three-year period is 121 euros, of which 80 euros envisaged as an increase in the monthly parametric basic salaries, 15 euros as an additional salary element linked to productivity and 17 euros to be allocated to welfare, intended to support of the PreviAmbiente and Fasda pension funds.

Social security and legislation

“PreviAmbiente is an important, well-structured fund that plays a leading role in this contract, together with the Fasda and the bilateral solidarity fund set up 6 years ago when a common path was launched between Confidustria and Utilitalia: private and public together . Here too, an important point », Leonessi continues, who adds:« The work is not finished. As regards the third part of the agreement, on which we are working, it is expected that the reform of the personnel classification will be of particular importance, able to photograph the evolution that the sector has experienced in recent years and the revision of the contractual regulations regarding the turnover of companies in the management and outsourcing of services which represents an issue of absolute importance in the context of the competition system “. While the economic part is already in force, the aim is to finish the work on the latter, legislation, by the end of the year.