JERUSALEM – The leader of the Sephardic party Shas, Aryeh Untilcurrent Minister of the Interior and Health of the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, cannot serve as a minister. He established it Israeli Supreme Court in a ruling already harshly attacked by many members of the majority. “This is someone who has already received three convictions in her lifetime, and she violated her duty to serve the public fairly and lawfully while she was in senior positions,” said Chief Justice Esther Hayut.