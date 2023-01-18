Home News 4-year-old boy was caught playing with a firearm
During the last hours, an unusual case was known in which a child, only 4 years old, was reported for playing with a firearmapparently, from his father, exposing himself to a tragedy.

The fact took place in Indiana, United Statesand it was known thanks to the complaint of a neighbor in the area, who observed how the little boy was holding a firearm in the corridor of his house.

Later, the woman called the authorities and they arrived at the house to secure the weapon, as well as to avoid a tragedy.

According to a recording, captured by the neighbor’s security cameras, the child, who was wandering around in diapers, he carries the device and pretends to shoot while laughing.

Nonetheless, The authorities arrested the father of the minor, who, presumably, was asleep.

In turn, it was known that the man He had a record for the crime of theft.At the same time, he was arrested for child neglect.

Likewise, it was verified that the weapon it was loaded.

