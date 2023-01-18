Among the many drugs that are in short supply, Human Insulin is missing, which as we know is essential for diabetics.

The situation is dramatic and AIFA is also trying to inform doctors and patients about possible alternatives.

Incredible how, in 2023, essential drugs such as insulin may be missing. Certainly the shortage of Ibuprofen (to name one among many) is causing quite a few inconveniences, but now the problem is becoming even more serious, because we are talking about life-saving medicines.

By the way, as if the situation weren’t already critical, increases in over-the-counter drugs also started this month. Some treatments – such as Tachipirina – have increased by 10 or 20%, but there are reports of medicines for the treatment of psychiatric problems increased by 50%. A shame, given that for some pathologies they are indispensable, and above all at the expense of the patient.

Now another serious shortage is putting the lives of diabetics at risk, and it is certainly not an exaggeration. We all know that those who take insulin cannot do without it.

Life-threatening for Diabetics, Insulin is missing for the whole of 2023, the indications of AIFA

And the Sanofi which publishes a urgent notice right on the AIFA website. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health has opened a discussion table for try to remedy this dramatic criticality.

We had talked several times over the past few months about how pharmacists had sounded the alarm since the summer. Time passed quickly, nothing was done (or nothing could be done) and now people can no longer heal.

The useas can be seen from the official document, warns all the bodies in charge and asks for attention regarding the current problem. Insulin will be missing throughout 2023.

“Sanofi Srl, in agreement with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), wishes to inform of the TEMPORARY SHORTAGE of:

INSUMAN RAPID (human insulin) 100 IU/ml solution for injection in cartridge, use

intramuscular and subcutaneous, 5 cartridges of 3 ml – AIC n. 034185850

intramuscular and subcutaneous, 5 cartridges of 3 ml – AIC n. 034185850 INSUMAN RAPID (insulin human) 100 IU/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pen,

subcutaneous use, 5 pens of 3 ml – AIC n. 038923431″.

INSUMAN is indicated for the treatment of diabetes mellitus when insulin treatment is required. INSUMAN RAPID can also be used to treat hyperglycaemic coma (coma caused by too much glucose [zucchero] in the blood) and ketoacidosis (high levels of ketones [acidi] in the blood) and to control blood sugar before, during or after an operation in patients with diabetes mellitus.

What are the alternatives?

The shortage of these drugs for productive problems it must be managed in such a way that there is no shortage of care for people. In the same press release, Sanofi indicates the possible alternatives.

“For the best options, consult national guidelines, depending on the needs of the individual patient. A patient may be switched to alternative recombinant human insulin according to their current INSUMAN RAPID treatment under the supervision of a healthcare professional and with careful monitoring of blood glucose levels. Where INSUMAN RAPID products are replaced by another recombinant human insulin product, no dose adjustment is required. The therapeutic alternatives suitable for the INSUMAN RAPID drug are represented by other regular insulins.”

Surely the Doctors who follow diabetic patients know what the situation is, and will do everything possible to protect their health. The regret remains for a situation of our health care increasingly in crisis and with many unknowns and uncertainties.