8
NEW YORK – So he wasn’t doing propaganda, Volodymyr Zelensky, when at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima he said that July would be the ideal month for a peace conference on Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal he wrote that preparations are already in an advanced stage, with the aim of holding the meeting in Europe before the NATO summit of 11 and 12 July in Vilnius.
See also The number of new deaths in Japan is at a new high. The US government plans to stop paying for new crown testing and other expenses.