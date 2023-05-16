Home » In Kenya it is a bad moment for the coexistence between lions and shepherds
World

In Kenya it is a bad moment for the coexistence between lions and shepherds

by admin
In Kenya it is a bad moment for the coexistence between lions and shepherds

Last week in Amboseli Wildlife Park, Kenya’s second largest national park, eleven lions were killed by shepherds, six on Saturday alone. According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the state agency that manages the country’s parks, it’s “unusual” that so many lions are killed in such a short time. However, this can be explained considering that Kenya is going through a very serious drought, which started at the end of 2020 and is considered the worst of the last forty years according to FAO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Lions are very important animals for Kenya, as together with the other large wild animals that live in the savannah they are a major tourist attraction. But when they struggle to find prey among wild herbivores, they can become a threat to livestock. Due to the prolonged drought, many animals have already died and for this reason some lions have begun to attack flocks and herds: the shepherds, who have already lost many animals due to lack of water, try to defend them by killing the lions. The six killed on Saturday had attacked eleven goats and a dog the previous night.

After the lion deaths, the KWS organized a public meeting with pastoralist communities to discuss the problems of living with wild predators and how to minimize the risk of conflict. KWS officials have proposed the use of systems to warn shepherds in advance of the presence of one or more lions or other carnivores.

Among the lions killed last week was also Loonkito, known for his age: he was 19 years old and it is possible that he was the oldest lion in all of Africa, among those living in the wild. The average age of free lions is 13 years. Loonkito was speared after he entered a farm animal enclosure outside the Amboseli borders. According to the Lion Guardians organization, which takes care of protecting the park’s lions by collaborating with the local human population, and in particular with the Masaai communities, the lion was “starving” before being killed.

In the Amboseli park, which is more than 39,000 hectares, i.e. more than 390 square kilometers, live elephants, giraffes, buffaloes and cheetahs, among others. There are an estimated 2,500 lions across Kenya, according to a 2021 census, the first of its kind in the country.

– Read also: The project to bring together shepherds, wolves and bears in the Italian mountains

See also  "Delta+" new variant spreads 11 countries Australia vaccine plan can keep up with the changes? -ABC News

You may also like

Pokémon cards are missing in Japan

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy