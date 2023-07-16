In La Palma, in the Canary Islands, more than 4,000 people have been evacuated due to a large forest fire

In the night between Friday and Saturday, a vast forest fire broke out on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary archipelago, which is expanding very quickly due to the wind: the fire has already burned more than 45 square kilometers of land and forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents. The fire started in the Puntagorda area in the north-west of the island, a predominantly rural area, and then spread south towards the city of Tijarafe. There were no injuries but 12 houses were destroyed in the fire. About 150 firefighters have been working at the scene since Saturday to put out the flames.

