Pan Pizza with Oven Chicken and Cabbage | > – Guide – Cooking

Pan Pizza with Oven Chicken and Cabbage

Ingredients for the pizza:

Ingredients for the pizza:

Mix baking powder and spelled flour, add yoghurt, salt and olive oil and knead everything into a homogeneous dough. Leave to soak for 10-15 minutes. Divide the dough into pieces of equal size and roll out on a floured surface to form flat pizzas.

Ingredients for the topping:

Wash the chicken, pat dry and season with salt and harissa. Bake in the oven at 160 degrees for about 30 minutes. Tip: If you can’t get chicken breast on the bone, you can use normal chicken breast fillet. However, cooking on the carcass (the bone) makes the meat tastier and juicier.

Wash vegetables and herbs. Cut spring onions into rings. Cut the cabbage leaves into narrow strips and knead lightly with a pinch of salt, half the olive oil and a little lemon juice and marinate in it.

For the pizza sauce, roughly chop the tomatoes, the remaining olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lovage, onion, chili pepper and garlic and place in a tall container. Season with salt and pepper and mix vigorously with a hand blender.

Once the chicken is done cooking, fry the pizza flatbreads in a pan with oil and allow to cool slightly. Meanwhile cut the chicken into pieces.

Spread the flatbreads with the tomato sauce and place the marinated cabbage leaves on top. Top with a few strips of chicken and finish with grating cheese if you like.

Nutritional values ​​(per serving):
about 885 kcal, 38 g protein, 55 g fat, 57 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber

This topic in the program:

Eat better! | 07/16/2023

