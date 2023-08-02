Home » In Palermo, the art of graffiti to redevelop prisons
World

In Palermo, the art of graffiti to redevelop prisons

by admin
In Palermo, the art of graffiti to redevelop prisons

by gds.it – ​​44 minutes ago

From bars to freedom through music. It is the story of Naomi Blount Wilson and Monique Mull, aka Bl Shirelle. Tonight in concert at the Steri in Palermo for the “Gap – Graffiti Art in Prison” project. Started 3 years ago from Palermo, the initiative involves prisoners, artists and PhD students together in the redevelopment of the spaces…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Graffito art to redevelop prisons in Palermo appeared 44 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Rafael Nadal plays in Rome and at Roland Garros | Sport

You may also like

Mina Kostić in a swimsuit | Fun

Peruvian Prosecutor Detained for Allegedly Stealing from Supermarket:...

Works by Pedro Yossef at CASACOR SP 2023...

Bonus for employees with dependent children, up to...

A tourist used a gas bottle to heat...

The cast of the first season of Drag...

The attacks on the granaries of Izmail, near...

Udinese – From the renewal of Pafundi to...

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Announce Separation After...

Greek prime minister has promised tourists whose travels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy