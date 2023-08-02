Home » Ferretti Group, orders at 1.4 billion and ever larger yachts
New models, focusing on segments with the highest potential for growth and margins. larger yachts, with the Riva, Wally, Pershing and Custom Line brands. And a more massive presence in yacht brokerage, rental and management services and after-sales and refitting services. These are the strategies outlined by the CEO Alberto Galassi for the growth of the Ferretti Group, on the wave of the good momentum of the global and above all made in Italy nautical sector.

The indications come on the sidelines of the approval of the half-year report, which sees the group with headquarters in Forlì close with a net profit of 40.9 million euros, +36.8% compared to the first half of 2022 and revenues of 580.8 million euros (+8.6%). And with an order backlog of €1,410.5 million, an increase of around 15.8% compared to 30 June 2022 (€1,218.0 million).

It’s still. Adjusted Ebitda amounted to 83.4 million euros, up 20.9% compared to the first half of 2022 and with a margin of 14.7%, up 120 basis points compared to the same period of 2022. The net financial position is equivalent to 320 million euros of cash. Order intake stood at 573.8 million euros in the first half of 2023.

The profit for the period – reads a note “increased mainly thanks to the increase in volumes and the increase in the margin. As at 30 June 2023, the earnings per share, calculated as the ratio between the net profit for the year attributable to the company’s shareholders and the weighted average number of shares issued during the year, coincides with the diluted earnings per share due the absence of partially dilutive instruments, is equal to 0.12 euro, compared to 0.10 euro as at 30 June 2022.

