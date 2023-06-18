Home » In Palermo, the tourist tax will increase when the new tariffs take effect
In Palermo, the tourist tax will increase when the new tariffs take effect

In Palermo, the tourist tax will increase when the new tariffs take effect

by palermolive.it – ​​7 hours ago

The tourist tax payable by those staying in accommodation facilities in the city is increasing in Palermo. For hotels, the fee ranges from 1 euro (one-star establishments) to 5 euro for…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “In Palermo the tourist tax will increase, when the new rates will start appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

