Bradley Beal on the market, offers from Miami and Phoenix

The white smoke for the sale of Bradley Beal now seems to be in the pipeline, with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns emerging as favorites for the thirty-year-old 3-time All Star guard.

Thanks to several reporters we can take a look at the latest rumors about the offers arrived at the Washington Wizards.

The Miami package would include Kyle Lowry – his contract is about to expire – plus one between Duncan Robinson and Oladipo. The Heat can trade up to 3 future first-round picks, but it’s unclear if they’re all included in the offer.

The Florida team would be happy to take Beal without sacrificing Tyler Herro.

Moving on to the Suns, there would be two alternatives: DeAndre Ayton and Landry Shamet, or Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.

Beal could force Washington’s hand, waiving the No-trade clause only in the event of an offer that does not include Ayton.

In this way the guard would be guaranteed to end up in a more competitive team, thanks to Ayton or any reinforcements following his future sale.

In the end, according to Marc Stein Washington would like to close an agreement immediately to avoid losing power in the negotiation in the event that Dame Lillard asks for the transfer to Portland.