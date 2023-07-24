Home » In Tel Aviv clashes on the highway, dozens of arrests
In Tel Aviv clashes on the highway, dozens of arrests

Protests against the Netanyahu government are not abating in Israel, especially in Tel Aviv where in the evening thousands of demonstrators marched on the main highway, the Ayalon, blocking traffic. Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowd, Israeli media reported, there were clashes and barricades. Haaretz speaks of 34 arrests throughout the country during the day of protests, of which 15 in Tel Aviv alone. At least 4 officers were allegedly injured and three demonstrators suffered minor injuries after a van plowed into the procession in a suburb of the city.

See also  “Germany is against a gas price cap. Europe risks finding itself without sufficient quantities "

