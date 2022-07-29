In the first half of this year, the national absorption of foreign capital increased by 17.4% year-on-year on a comparable basis

CCTV news: According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce today (July 29), from January to June 2022, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide was 723.31 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.4% on a comparable basis.

From the perspective of industry, the actual use of foreign capital in the service industry was 537.13 billion yuan, an increase of 9.2%. The actual use of foreign capital in the high-tech industry increased by 33.6%, of which, the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 31.1%, and the high-tech service industry increased by 34.4%.

In terms of source, the actual investment in China from South Korea, the United States and Germany increased by 37.2%, 26.1% and 13.9% respectively.

From the perspective of regional distribution, the actual use of foreign capital in the eastern, central and western regions of my country increased by 15.6%, 25% and 43.9% respectively.











