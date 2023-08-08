Home » in the house of horrors found a torture bench and instruments for torture
in the house of horrors found a torture bench and instruments for torture

in the house of horrors found a torture bench and instruments for torture

"Twelve years of hell, segregated and tortured by her husband": shock in France for the discovery of a 53-year-old woman who accuses her husband of having kept her…

“Twelve years of hell, segregated and tortured by her husband”: shock in France for the discovery of a 53-year-old woman who accuses her husband of having kept her locked up since 2011, victim of abuse and violence, in the apartment where they lived in Forbach , a quiet French town on the border with Germany. The woman was released during a raid by the French police, taken at dawn in the apartment of the couple – both German – in avenue Saint-Rémy, in the center of Forbach. According to the local newspaper, Le Républicain Lorrain, on Sunday evening the victim was able to access a telephone from home and call for help in Germany, saying that she had been locked up in the apartment, against her will, for at least 12 years. The German police immediately warned the French one and thus the blitz was triggered. The man – a 55-year-old unemployed man who formerly worked for an industrial plant in Germany – was arrested and detained in Metz.

A NIGHTMARE

The woman was inside a closed room with bars, naked, with a shaved head, undernourished and with fractures and signs of beatings, specified a source close to the investigation. In the apartment on the second floor of a large concrete block overlooking the street, a torture bench and instruments for torture were also found. The victim had fractures in his legs and fingers and was hospitalized in Metz. From the first elements of the investigation, it seems likely that she was tortured by her spouse.

THE LIES

In the neighborhood no one ever saw his wife. He had told everyone that she was sick with cancer. “Sometimes we heard cries, I thought it was because of the pains of the disease. I am shocked to learn what was really going on in that house,” a neighbor, Alicia, told local media. French justice has opened an investigation into kidnapping, aggravated rape, acts of torture and barbarism.

