In the night Moscow hit by attack by Ukrainian drones

World

Drones were shot down over Moscow overnight, with Russia speaking of an attempted “terrorist attack” by Kiev. Buildings hit, but no injuries. Russian missiles on Odessa destroy the Orthodox Cathedral of the Transfiguration, symbol of the city protected by Unesco. At least two civilians dead, twenty injured including children. “A war crime”, for Kiev. In Spain Popolari first party in the early elections Politicians with 136 seats, surprisingly hold the socialists of Sanchez (122), while the sovereigns of Vox collapse: the right does not have the majority to govern

Pro-Russian ammunition depot hit in Crimea

An ammunition depot was hit by a Ukrainian attack in Crimea, 11 drones launched from Kiev were shot down: according to Sergei Aksenov, governor of the peninsula unilaterally annexed by Moscow in 2014, Tass reports.

Spanish elections, 136 seats for the PP, 122 for the PSOE, 33 for Vox and 31 for Sumar

Clear victory for the right-wing bloc in the Spanish elections, but no absolute majority. The counting of votes at 94.4% assigns 136 seats to Alberto Nunez Feijóo’s Pp and 122 to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Psoe. Vox fails to go beyond 33 seats and Sumar stops at 31. Consequently, neither of the two blocks manages to reach the majority of 176 seats. the one on the right stops at 169 seats, the one on the left at 153.

Defense Minister Kiev, in July 2024 we will be accepted into NATO

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov hypothesized that by next summer Ukraine will win the war and could be accepted into NATO in July 2024. “Who knows, maybe this will be a very important day for Ukraine. This is only my prediction”, Reznikov said, specifying that Ukraine will be able to join the alliance only after the end of the war, since during the hostilities “we have no options for a unanimous vote”. When asked if he thought the war would be over by next summer, he replied: “Yes. We will win this war.”

Ukrainian drones hit the city of Moscow

Drone attacks are reported in these hours on the city of Moscow, according to the Russian news agency Tass. Russia has said it has “suppressed” two Ukrainian drones, accusing Kiev of launching a “terrorist act” on the Russian capital. “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on targets in the territory of the city of Moscow has been stopped,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “Drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no victims,” it added.

Ukraine, drones over Odessa oblast, destroyed grain shed

A Russian drone strike targeted a Ukrainian port infrastructure in the southern Odessa region and destroyed a grain shed, the Ukrainian Operational Command for the South said on Monday. “Overnight an almost four-hour attack carried out by Shahed-136 drones was directed against a port infrastructure,” the Kyiv military said on Facebook. “A grain shed was destroyed and storage tanks for other cargoes were damaged,” he added.

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

