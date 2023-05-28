in the runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Polling stations open in Turkey for the second round of the presidential elections. Over 64 million voters choose between outgoing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Social Democrat Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The polls will be open until 5pm local time on Sunday 28 May; first results expected already in the evening. After the endorsement by the third candidate, the nationalist Sinan Oğan, there should be no surprises for Erdogan’s re-election. (LaPresse)