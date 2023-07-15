Home » In the (un)UK, where it is difficult to pay with pounds printed in Northern Ireland or Scotland
LONDON – It’s called the United Kingdom, but on banknotes and cash at least, it’s more split than ever. Take pounds printed in Northern Ireland or Scotland, and try using them in England and Wales. Or viceversa. In the vast majority of cases, the British of one side or the other will not recognize them, will not accept them and will have every right to reject them.

