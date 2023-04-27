In Ukraine the war of snipers: this is how people fight and kill on the banks of the Dnipro

There’s a lot of talk about drones, Himars e technological weapons but the most lethal protagonists of this conflict remain the snipers, ruthless solitary hunters of men. Many think that when the Ukrainian carnage is summed up, they will have the primacy of victims: they strike with murderous precision, at distances never reached before. They have been in action since the first hours of the war, hidden in houses or camouflaged in the woods: invisible killers, capable of remaining motionless for hours waiting for a target.