Rome, injury Dybala and Llorente: the news

Paulo Dybala it has nothing serious: neither alla ankleneither to the adductor. But still annoying problems that don’t allow him to work with the right intensity in the decisive phase of the season. “The checks have been positive, working to be 100% as soon as possible,” wrote the Argentine on Instagram. Against Milan Dybala should be summoned because the blow to the ankle didn’t cause ligament damage and the last muscle problem seems manageable after all. A little more difficult, however, to imagine him as the protagonist for more than half an hour.

Llorente out 20 days The tests the Spanish centre-back underwent revealed one left thigh hamstring injury. For him a stop of about twenty days: he should miss the double semi-final of the Europa League against Leverkusen and the next 4 championship days. Mourinho hopes to have him back for the last few games of the season.

Pellegrini is back on top Three consecutive goals and a growing condition once again make Lorenzo Pellegrini the rock to cling to in times of difficulty. Reworked defense, center forward who don’t score, Dybala’s genius conditioned by injuries and so here he is the captain at the center of the world Rome. He spent a few weeks in less brilliant form but now he has found lightness in the leg, continuity and shots. The one from last season is returning right at the right time, he wants the ball on him because he wants responsibility, plays across the pitch, drops down to set up when needed, finishes and concludes.