Nova Oleksandrivka (Zaporizhzhia) – The last door to the free world is a checkpoint of the absurd. Where you stand in line for three hours, three days or three weeks, without logic or criteria. It just depends on how he turns to the Russian permit agent. He approaches the windows of overloaded cars, glances at exhausted families who want to leave the territories annexed by Putin, pretends to check an elusive list on the mobile phone, and then: you yes, you no, you yes, you no, not even you, you neither.