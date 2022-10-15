RIVAROLO CANAVESE

On its journey tomorrow, Saturday 15 at 20, Finimpianti Rivarolo in group A of Serie B2 will find another team from the Granda province: after Savigliano seven days ago, Giorgia Gilardino and her companions will now receive the Wedge. Cuneesi who, like the upper Canavese, come from a defeat on the first day of the championship and who will immediately want to raise their heads to continue the championship in the best possible way and demonstrate that that knockout was only an accident.

In the Rivarolese home there is a great desire to start the season in front of their supporters with a success, but we are also aware of the fact that on the other side of the net, the team of coach Alessandro Reggio will find a team ready to sell their skin dearly. , who will want to defend as much as possible and be precise in the counterattack phase, thus putting Finimpianti in difficulty in receiving.

After four years the female B2 returns to Rivarolo Canavese and this must be an aspect on which to be able to leverage in order to center as soon as possible the permanence in the category: there is a great desire, on this occasion, to face the new category with another enthusiasm, with the home team that will have to repeat the second set last Saturday with Savigliano, for example. In that partial, in addition to the victory, a good game was also expressed, especially in the serving and receiving phases.

Turning now to the rest of the program, three games will be played tomorrow at 18: Florens Pavia-Teamvolley Cossato, Certosa Pavia-Chieri and Lasalliano Torino-Club Novara. At 20.30 then, it will be the turn of Cus Collegno-Casale Monferrato, while at 21 Albisola-Savigliano and Alba-Pavia will close the second day.

This is the ranking: Pavia, Club Novara, Alba, Albisola, Chieri and Savigliano 3 points; Lasallian 2; Casale Monferrato 1; Finimpianti Rivarolo, Cus Collegno, Teamvolley Cossato, Cuneo, Florens Pavia and Certosa Pavia 0. –