India tourist boat capsizes, over 20 dead – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off the beach of Tanur, a coastal town in the Malappuram district of the Indian state of Kerala. More than 20 people – including several children – died, local media reported. Four people were taken to hospital in critical condition. Among the victims are some children on a field trip during the school holidays. It is still unclear what caused the tourist boat to capsize. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened by the loss of life” and announced compensation to the families of the victims. Proclaimed a day of mourning. (LaPresse)