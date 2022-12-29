Original title: Indian Bollywood superstar birthday celebration scene, fans lost control and were beaten by police to disperse

(Observer Network News) According to the “Times of India” report on December 28, Indian Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on the 27th, and a large number of fans flocked outside his apartment to celebrate the idol’s birthday . Excited fans shoved and screamed at each other, and the scene gradually lost control. The police brandished sticks to drive away the crowd in order to maintain order, making the celebration “ugly”.

Salman Khan is a famous Indian actor, producer and TV host. Together with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, he is called the “Three Khan Kings” of Bollywood in India. His representative works include “Little Lolita’s Monkey” Uncle God”, “Don’t Be Afraid of Love”, “Wanted Order”, “Fearless Police Officer”, “Bodyguard” and so on.

On December 27, Salman celebrated his 57th birthday. He celebrated his birthday with his relatives and friends at his home in Mumbai, India. On that day, a large number of fans flocked outside his apartment. They held support posters and human-shaped stands, shouting “Happy Birthday!”

A female fan with a tattoo of Salman’s head said in an interview with the media that she wished she could enter Salman’s home and give him a hug.

Salman made a brief appearance on the balcony of his home that day, waving to fans outside to express his gratitude. This directly made the frenzied crowd outside even more excited. They shouted, crowded and pushed forward, and the scene gradually got out of control.

In order to maintain order, the police brandished batons and beat the crowd to disperse them. The fans hurriedly dodged and fled. Shoes, clothes and other items were scattered all over the ground, creating a mess.

The videos were widely circulated on social media and sparked controversy.

Some people criticized the police for driving away fans with batons, “His fans really love him from the bottom of their hearts”; many people also criticized Salman’s fans as a group of “jobless people”, “this group of jobless people , otherwise who has the time to do these things.” “They are crazy, this is a total atrocity, in order to control them, the police have to use batons.”

So far, there has been no news of stampede casualties on the scene, and Salman himself has not responded to the fan riots. However, he posted a picture on social media on the 27th to express his gratitude to fans: “Thank you everyone…”

