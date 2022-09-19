Home World Indian businessman Gautam Adani, a friend of Modi, is now the second richest man in the world: overtook Jeff Bezos
World

Indian businessman Gautam Adani, a friend of Modi, is now the second richest man in the world: overtook Jeff Bezos

by admin
Indian businessman Gautam Adani, a friend of Modi, is now the second richest man in the world: overtook Jeff Bezos

BEIJING – He could already boast the title of richest man in Asia. Now the Indian Gautam Adani has surpassed in the ranking of Bloomberg Amazon king Jeff Bezos, climbing to the second step of the world‘s billionaires. Net worth: $ 147 billion. In front of him alone Elon Musk, with 264 billion. However, Adani’s is the most significant leap among the scroungers: +70.3 billion in a year.

See also  Downing Street, cat Larry greets Johnson and welcomes Truss. He is the fourth premier he has welcomed in 11 years

You may also like

Biden: the US in defense of Taiwan in...

Queen Elizabeth II funeral held in London –...

The Queen’s last wishes for the farewell and...

【International Newsletter】China’s Guizhou “clearing”, close contacts were pulled...

Accident in China on anti Covid bus, 27...

Ukraine’s counterattack to the border, Russia’s high-paying recruitment...

Hurricane Fiona brings Puerto Rico to its knees

Thousands line up to pay tribute to Queen’s...

Queen Elizabeth, the funeral today: what time, where...

The illustrator is not happy: his work is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy