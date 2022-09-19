BEIJING – He could already boast the title of richest man in Asia. Now the Indian Gautam Adani has surpassed in the ranking of Bloomberg Amazon king Jeff Bezos, climbing to the second step of the world‘s billionaires. Net worth: $ 147 billion. In front of him alone Elon Musk, with 264 billion. However, Adani’s is the most significant leap among the scroungers: +70.3 billion in a year.