Indian travel blogger stuck in Sudan: «It’s terrifying»- Corriere TV

Maheen S, 22, was traveling to the African continent: “We have no water or electricity”

(LaPresse) A 22-year-old Indian travel blogger, known as Maheen S, ‘the nomadic hitchhiker’, has been stranded in Khartoum, Sudan. The young man, traveling across the African continent, found himself in the country just when the situation deteriorated and the fighting became heavier and heavier. From Saturday 15 April the clashes between the army of President Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and that of Vice-President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have become tougher: the two generals at the top of the Sovereign Council divided by bitter political rivalry. “I traveled, I toured Asia and then Africa. I crossed Sudan on March 12 from Egypt. There was a lot of bombing and shooting all the time. It was terrifying”, explains the travel blogger who on Instagram it has over 220 thousand followers. “We don’t have water, we don’t have electricity. We don’t have electricity to recharge our batteries. This is the main problem and water prices are very high.” (Lapresse)