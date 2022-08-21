Home World Indiana Governor Holcomb lands in Taiwan
World

Indiana Governor Holcomb lands in Taiwan

by admin
The governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomblanded in Taiwan today for a third high-level American visit destined to increase the already high tensions with Beijing.

Taiwan, after Pelosi, another delegation from the US Congress arrives on the island by surprise

by Gianluca Modolo

With a message posted on Twitter, the Republican governor himself announced that he had landed in Taipei where he will meet “government officials, economic leaders and academic institutions”. And he declared himself ready to “build new relationships, strengthen old ones while fortifying partnerships in key sectors”.

Holcomb’s visit comes a week after that of a delegation of congressmen and 20 days after that of Speaker Nancy Pelosi who provoked an angry response from Beijing which launched an aggressive military exercise in the Taiwan Strait.

In the Kinmen fortress, the Taiwanese bunker island ready for the Chinese attack

by Gianni Vernetti

