CHENNAI – The sensational decision of the Indian Parliament to expel the leader of the opposition and most prominent representative of the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhifollowing a two-year prison sentence for defamation against anyone who does Surname modes, such as the prime ministeris turning into an important opportunity to reunite the anti-government structure.

The move by Modi’s party

The conviction of the heir of the Gandhi dynasty by the Surat court on Thursday was suspended for a month; therefore the convict is free on bail pending the presentation of an acquittal request on appeal.