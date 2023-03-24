Home World India’s expulsion from Parliament turns Rahul Gandhi into a martyr and reunites opposition to Modi
World

India’s expulsion from Parliament turns Rahul Gandhi into a martyr and reunites opposition to Modi

by admin
India’s expulsion from Parliament turns Rahul Gandhi into a martyr and reunites opposition to Modi

CHENNAI – The sensational decision of the Indian Parliament to expel the leader of the opposition and most prominent representative of the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhifollowing a two-year prison sentence for defamation against anyone who does Surname modes, such as the prime ministeris turning into an important opportunity to reunite the anti-government structure.

The move by Modi’s party

The conviction of the heir of the Gandhi dynasty by the Surat court on Thursday was suspended for a month; therefore the convict is free on bail pending the presentation of an acquittal request on appeal.

See also  "Everyone saves brotherhood together" to promote a church open to the world-Vatican News

You may also like

Park Beyond arrives in June, new gameplay footage

UB40 head the list of Rototom Sunsplash novelties

Pol Espargaro heavy crash | Sport

Choreography of Grobar at Partizan – Olympiakos |...

Sicily kissed by luck at 10eLotto, play one...

Poliambulatorio Lampedusa enhanced, here are new health figures

Udinese – Tactics for everyone present / The...

“Gibi” exhibition by Vik Muniz at SP-Arte 2023...

Switzerland cannot save the banks Info

Udinese News – Thauvin speaks: “I am very...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy