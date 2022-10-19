Original title: Influenza is poised to hit the five major groups of people who should not be slack

The cold air is going south, the temperature has dropped sharply, and the hot and cold weather has caught people who go to work and school off guard. Respiratory infections and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are “invading”. It is expected that major hospitals will usher in the peak of medical treatment. In this changing season, everyone should be especially alert to the flu.

The “2022 World Influenza Congress” was held online a few days ago. The conference was co-sponsored by the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, the Asia-Pacific Influenza Control Alliance, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. Experts at the meeting agreed that, like the new coronavirus infection, influenza is also a respiratory infectious disease, and the population is generally susceptible. These two respiratory infectious diseases cannot be ignored and should be prevented and treated together.

During this period, in addition to keeping warm, doing good personal hygiene and protection, and replenishing water in a timely manner, the following five groups of people need to take active measures to strengthen the response to influenza.

Children under the age of 5, especially infants and young children under the age of 2, the immune function is not yet sound, and the respiratory system is still in the stage of growth and development. The children and parents who come into contact with them.

Once the elderly get the flu, the elderly are more likely to develop severe illness and cause cardiovascular and respiratory complications. The symptoms of elderly flu patients are often atypical, and they may not necessarily have typical flu symptoms such as high fever, general malaise, and chills. During the flu season, if the elderly feel unwell or have a poor mental state, they should consider the possibility of influenza, especially those who already have fever and cough at home, and should take the elderly to the hospital for examination and diagnosis as soon as possible.

Patients with chronic diseases themselves have chronic underlying diseases, and they are re-infected with influenza, and the “damage is doubled”. The worsening of underlying diseases often leads to poor prognosis. Chronic diseases mainly include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and poor liver and kidney function.

Obese people Obesity is one of the important risk factors for poor prognosis of influenza, especially after adults get influenza, the overall prognosis of obese people is poor.

Influenza in pregnant women can cause adverse effects on pregnant women and fetuses, and even cause miscarriage and other accidents.

The risk of influenza epidemics this fall and winter cannot be ignored. In the past three years, public health measures to prevent new coronavirus infection have also reduced the risk of people contracting influenza, but they have also accumulated more susceptible people. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the prevention of the risk of co-infection of new coronavirus and influenza virus. It mainly includes the following three aspects:

Influenza vaccination is still one of the most effective ways to prevent influenza. Before the arrival of the winter and spring influenza seasons, people with conditions should get influenza vaccination as soon as possible, especially the elderly, children, people with underlying diseases, medical workers, Pregnant women and those who often stay in crowded places and are relatively fragile.

Maintain good personal hygiene habits and do personal protection, including washing hands frequently, wearing masks, frequent ventilation, and avoiding gatherings.

If you have flu-like symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and fatigue, seek medical attention immediately. Patients diagnosed with influenza or with severe influenza symptoms should use anti-influenza virus drugs under the guidance of doctors. The innovative cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor has been approved for marketing. The innovative drug is an RNA polymerase inhibitor, and its mechanism of action is different from the existing antiviral therapy. Oral administration within 48 hours after the onset of flu symptoms can not only effectively relieve symptoms and shorten the time of illness, but also significantly shorten the detoxification time of patients. Reduce the risk of influenza virus transmission and bring more options to the treatment of influenza.

Qiao Hong