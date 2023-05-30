“Instability in the Balkans suits Putin and holds back EU membership”

10
Looking out the window overlooking the BALKANS, Putin observes and what he sees does not displease him at all. “Because – explains Giorgio Fruscione, an analyst at the Institute for International Political Studies (Ispi) which has been following the area for years – the more unstable the region is, the more Russia gains from it, as the processes of integration of these Countries in the European Union and possibly in NATO”.
See also The world is looking forward to seeing the dawn in the crisis - a preview of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2023- Chinadaily.com.cn