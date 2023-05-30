Tour of Italy, the bride can not pass. The police take her to the church

A happy ending during the last stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome. A bride could not get through to her wedding due to road closures for cyclists. The woman was accompanied to the church by the police.

The bride had to drive to the church of Santa Maria dell’Aracoeli, on the Campidoglio, where relatives, guests and the betrothed were waiting for her. The woman drove her car right to Largo Argentina and she was no longer able to continue there since that was one of the places where the cyclists of the last stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023 would have passed. The woman therefore remained blocked. The agents of the State Police who were doing order service noticed her and realized that she was visibly worried. They approached and asked her what was the matter. So they offered to help her and, after having put her on board a police car, they took her to her basilica where her future husband was waiting for her.

The old woman’s birthday

Another mishap befell an 87-year-old woman. The woman was walking in Piazza Venezia and she was trying to get home where she and her family were supposed to celebrate her birthday. However, due to the closures and detours due to the last stage of the Giro d’Italia, she was unable to find a bus to go home and, due to the almost summer heat, she was no longer able to walk. The elderly woman was noticed by a police patrol who gave her a lift home. So the lady was able to celebrate her 87th birthday.

