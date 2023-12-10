Inter beat Udinese 4:0 | Sport

With a safe victory against Udinese, Inter returned to the top of Serie A.

As expected, Inter had no problems against Udinese.

The “nerazuri” routinely settled the match of the 15th round of Serie A at their “Meaca” 4:0 (3:0), scoring three goals in the first half, while the rest of the match was just a routine job.

Already in the 10th minute Lautaro Martinez he hit the post and heralded an attacking night for his team. Maybe everything would have been different, if the guests had not naively awarded a penalty to the home team at the end of the first half. Perez pulled Lautaro, VAR got involved and a penalty kick was awarded to Inter. He was precise from the “lime”. Hakan Čalhanoglu gave the home team the advantage with his seventh goal of the season.

After that, everything was easier, and the guests from Udin completely fell apart in the last five minutes of the first part of the game.

In the 42nd minute, practically everything was resolved. Federico di Marco he took advantage of an assist from a cheerful Calhanoglu and led Inter to a 2:0 lead. The guests didn’t even recover from the shock, and once again they had to take the ball out of their own net. Henrik Mkhitarian worked with millimeter precision Marcus Tiram, who had no difficulty checking Marko Silvestri from a few meters away, who practically had no chance to react with three goals.

Lazar Samardžić was the starter in the away team and played all 90 minutes, but he did not have any noticeable effect. After all, neither did the rest of his team.

The second half was more like a training session than a competitive match, so the score did not change until the very end.

Then Lautaro Martinez finally joined the scorers. It was his 14th goal of the season, and he is by far the league’s top scorer.

They are behind him Olivier Giroud, who was also the scorer today for Milan in defeat against Atalanta, the Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), who combined scored as many goals as the Argentine (seven each).

With three new points, Inter once again took over the leadership position from Juventus, who were briefly the first-placed team in the league after victory in the derby against Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi’s team will have a big challenge next weekend, when they will host Lazio at the Rome “Olympic”. The Sky Blues are in a very bad shape, but they will surely welcome the derby with the leader with great expectations.

SERIES A – ROUND 15:

Verona – Lazio 1:1 (0:1)

/Anri 70 – Zakanji 23/

Atalanta Milan 3:2 (1:1)

/Lukman 38, 55, Muriel 90+5 – Žiru 45+3, Jović 80/

Inter – Udinese 4:0 (3:0)

/Calhanoglu 38 pen, Di Marko 42, Tiram 44, Martinez 84/

Played on Friday:

Juventus – Naples 1:0 (0:0)

/Ready 51/

Sunday:

Frozinone – Torino (12.30)

Monza – Genoa (15.00)

Salernitana – Bolonja (18.00)

Rome – Fiorentina (8.45pm)

Monday:

Empoli – Leće (18.30)

Cagliari – Sassuolo (20.45)

