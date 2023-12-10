West Africa: Producers look to the European coffee market

As part of the ACP Business Friendly program funded by the European Union (EU), a training session for coffee exporters is underway in Lomé, Togo. The training takes place in collaboration with the Robusta Coffee Agency of Africa and Madagascar (Acram) and the Coordination Committee for the Coffee and Cocoa Sectors of Togo. It brings together participants from several member countries, including Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Republic of Guinea, Cameroon, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo. The sessions will run until next Friday.

“Training on coffee export techniques and standards for small and medium-sized businesses enables participants to understand their quality and management needs. It also allows us to develop a tool to calculate the cost price, check a potential FOB price and the profitability of exports,” explained Enselme Gouthon, president of Acram. Gouthon added that the session will allow participants to learn about the European landscape of coffee buyers and the organization of coffee exports to Europe. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

