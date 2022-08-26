Original title: Lexin was recognized by the Asian Banker as the only fintech company to win two domestic and international awards

On the evening of August 25, the “Asian Banker” “2022 China Future Financial Summit” and award ceremony, known as the “Oscar” award in the financial industry, was held in Beijing. China‘s leading new consumer digital technology service provider Lexin (NASDAQ: LX) was awarded the “2022 Best Digital Loan Service in China” and “2022 Best Digital Business Model” in the international category by The Asian Banker for its outstanding underlying capabilities and innovative business ecology. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lexin has won the “Asian Banker” award. This year, it has made a breakthrough again, becoming the only fintech company that has won both domestic and international “Asian Banker” awards at the same time.

picture:Lexin wins two awards from The Asian Banker

It is reported that Lexin is the only fintech company to be listed in the “Asian Banker” 2022 International Awards, and Lexin’s innovative digital business model has once again won international recognition. Regarding Lexin winning the “Best Digital Business Model of 2022″ award, “The Asian Banker” said: “Lexin’s distinctive scenarios and customer base have opened up a business ecosystem that integrates business, capabilities and advantages, forming a mutually empowering business ecosystem. Circular enhancement effect. Over the years, Lexin has continuously transformed the four underlying capabilities—user operation capability, risk control capability, capital capability, data and technical capability into the driving force for sustainable development.”

Lexin has continued to develop steadily over the years, and has formed its own unique advantages in customer groups and scenarios. As of the second quarter of 2022, Lexin had 178 million highly sticky young users, of which the post-90s generation accounted for more than 70%. Most of them were new professionals, small town youth and new citizens. Compared with the previous generation, they were more independent and They are more fighting spirit, more optimistic about the future, and have strong spending power and willingness to spend. They are gradually becoming the main force of consumption. At present, Lexin has built a number of competitive products such as the installment brand Fenqile, the digital full-scenario installment consumer product Lehua Card, and the LBS-based life and shopping platform of the main consumer group Mai Acridine, to achieve full coverage of online and offline consumption scenarios.

Relying on the unique scenarios and advantages of customer groups, Lexin has opened up a business ecosystem that can be enhanced in cycles: instalments such as Le E-commerce, Buy acridine, etc., allow Lexin to obtain high-quality customers; high-quality customers, continue to give Lexin The scale and profit of the main business of consumer finance increased; the scale and profit of the main business continued to grow, allowing Lexin to accumulate rich data, thereby improving its model and technical capabilities; the improvement of technical capabilities helped Lexin to further export its capabilities to banks and merchants; The sharing of technological capabilities between banks and merchants enables them to attract more funds and access to scenarios; the scenarios are rich and attract more high-quality customer groups, opening a new cycle and forming Lexin’s unique business ecosystem.

Not only is Lexin’s business ecology and business model recognized by The Asian Banker, but the award of “China‘s Best Digital Loan Service in 2022″ also shows the recognition of the data and technical strength behind Lexin. In this regard, “The Asian Banker” said: “Lexin focuses on a core business of consumer finance, builds two growth poles of financial data science and technology retail, and builds new consumption services for financial institutions, brand merchants, small and micro enterprises and new citizens. Ecosystem, the loan has exceeded 210 billion yuan in 2021. At the same time, Lexin’s financial digital business, by providing a number of technological and digital services to financial institutions, helps institutions accelerate digital upgrades and enhance their core credit capabilities.”

