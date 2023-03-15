Home World Inter fans denied entry to Do Dragao, UEFA opens investigation into Porto
After the complaint filed by Inter, UEFA has launched some investigations into the management of ticket sales at Do Dragao for the second leg of the round of 16 match against Porto. The initiative was taken after Tuesday evening over a hundred fans with Nerazzurri coupons had been denied access to the sports facility. According to what was reported by a UEFA source to the Portuguese agency Lusa, the investigation would concern “the responsibility for safe spectator management and related ticketing policy” by the competent authorities.

“UEFA has been informed that a
a large number of away fans had bought tickets for the sections intended for the home team’s supporters – explained the source -. The UEFA regulation provides that 5% of the stadium’s capacity must be provided to the away team, in
an area reserved for supporters. Measures to find a solution were discussed between the two clubs.”

At the end of Tuesday’s match, which sanctioned Porto’s exit from the Champions League, the CEO of Inter,
Joseph Marottashe had announced
filing an official complaint with UEFA on the matter. In the meantime, several videos of Inter fans crowding the entrances of the Stadio do Dragao have been circulating on social media since yesterday evening in an attempt to enter having a ticket for the sector intended for Porto fans.



