Of Simon Goliath

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola jokes after the victory over Leipzig: “I would remain a failure even with three Champions League in a row”. Blame her idol Julia Roberts

It’s been seven years, but Pep Guardiola he still hasn’t digested it, so much so that he brought the question out in the post-Champions press conference, despite the 7-0 victory in the round of 16 second leg against Leipzig

. A clear success, which would make any coach happy. Including the Catalan, who however knows well how much the quarterfinals are a stage only for his passing Manchester City, called as in every season to fight to win the cup: «I could lift it to the sky three times in a row, but I would still be a loser», joked Pep, who had just enjoyed Haaland’s five goals. The reason made those present smile: «I have three idols in my life, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts. The latter years ago she arrived in Manchester. Specific: not in the 90s, when Ferguson was winning title after title. But in 2016, at a time when we were better than United. But she went to Old Trafford, she didn’t come to us. Here, even winning the Champions League would not make up for this disappointment that I carry with me ».

He preferred Mourinho and Ibra In short, the American actress snubbed the poor man Guardiola, who still can’t figure it out. Also because in November 2016, in fact, the Hollywood star preferred the “enemy” of the City manager, namely that José Mourinho who was then at the helm of Manchester United. The Portuguese, who is serving the suspension for the face-to-face with the fourth official Serra, was also kicked out on that occasion, with the Red Devils of Ibrahimovic (on the pitch from 1′ with Pogba) unable to go beyond the 1-1 draw against West Ham. See also Palaverde, new parquet with the social colors of TvB

A small disappointment, which will be followed by triumphs at the end of the season Europa League and in League Cup. Together with Julia Roberts here is also her husband Daniel Moder and his three children, all United fans. So much so that at the end of the game they took to the grass of a now empty Old Trafford, running after the ball between one laugh and another. The actress, who also took off her shoes, stopped to talk for a few minutes with Rooneyhis wife Coleen and with the former midfielder Michael Carrick. Nothing to do for Guardiola therefore who, disconsolate, will still win the Premier with 24 points ahead of his sixth cousins.