Original title: Manchester United rejected Anthony’s 80 million euro offer Expert: He is difficult to adapt to the Premier League

It has been suggested that Manchester United could now turn to PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Garbo after their failed attempt to sign Ajax’ Anthony.

The Red Devils want to bring in as many as five new recruits before the transfer window closes on September 1Player, Eric 10 Haag close to deal with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro。

The transfer window has been underwhelming for United supporters so far, with Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Marasia and Lisandro Martinez among the top performers The only signing so far.

A new winger has topped Ten Hag’s target list ahead of the transfer deadline, The Athletic revealed yesterday that they€80m (£67.6m) offer for Ajax Anthony rejected。

The report does not say United have given up on potentially signing Anthony, but they “face a challenge” to bring him to Old Trafford in this window.

After their new approach was repelled, it is understood that Manchester United’s transfer team is “not optimistic” they can seal a deal for the Brazilian.

That could lead them to other targets with PSV’s Gakop, who are now “thought to be more likely to be one of the two”, with the Netherlands international valued at around £50m.

The 23-year-old has signed a new contract at the Dutch club until 2026, on condition that they accept any “suitable offer” this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed The Athletic by insisting Garkop is “one of the names on Manchester United’s list” after Ten Hag “suggested” him as a target.

Romano added that United had a “very good relationship” with his agent and it was “important” to their chances of signing him.

He also added that their interest in Anthony “is still there, but it’s hard — and Garkop might be a cheaper option.”

Dutch expert Marcel van der Klein believes Garkop may struggle to adapt quickly to the Premier League if he moves to Manchester United.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s the kind of player Eric Ten Hag likes because he likes to play with wingers.

“For every Dutch player who goes to England to play, it takes time to get used to. With that in mind, I’m a little concerned because Gakpo has been great in all the big Dutch big games and European competitions. But in and out, I’m a little worried.”

Van de Klein added: “I think in the end he’s going to end up at the top of a big club, I can see him playing for Manchester United, but there are other top clubs who want him. Arsenal made an offer for him a few weeks ago. , there are about five Premier League clubs after Gakpo. But given the choice, he would go to Manchester United.

PSV have made it clear that he cannot sell the boy until they are sure he can play in the Champions League. “Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: