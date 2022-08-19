[China News Agency]According to US media reports, on the 18th local time, two small planes collided over the Watsonville Airport in Northern California, killing several people.

The Los Angeles Times quoted Watsonville Police Department spokesman Michelle Pulido as saying that at about 15:00 on the 18th, two planes that were preparing to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport collided. The San Jose Mercury News, citing witnesses, said the impact point of the two planes was about 60 meters above the ground.

Watsonville Municipal Airport is located about 26 kilometers east of Santa Cruz. Images released by Watsonville City Government and US media show that a plane crashed into the hangar of the airport and another plane crashed in the airport. an open space.

The FAA said one and two people were on board the Cessna 152 single-engine plane and the Cessna 340 twin-engine plane that collided. The city of Watsonville said on social platforms that several people were killed in the accident. The FAA did not confirm the death toll, but said there were no injuries on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.