Home World Two small planes collide in U.S. Northern California, killing several – Shangbao Indonesia
World

Two small planes collide in U.S. Northern California, killing several – Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Two small planes collide in U.S. Northern California, killing several – Shangbao Indonesia

August 19, 2022 20:57 PM

69

Two small planes collided over Watsonville Municipal Airport in Northern California, killing several people.

[China News Agency]According to US media reports, on the 18th local time, two small planes collided over the Watsonville Airport in Northern California, killing several people.

The Los Angeles Times quoted Watsonville Police Department spokesman Michelle Pulido as saying that at about 15:00 on the 18th, two planes that were preparing to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport collided. The San Jose Mercury News, citing witnesses, said the impact point of the two planes was about 60 meters above the ground.

Watsonville Municipal Airport is located about 26 kilometers east of Santa Cruz. Images released by Watsonville City Government and US media show that a plane crashed into the hangar of the airport and another plane crashed in the airport. an open space.

The FAA said one and two people were on board the Cessna 152 single-engine plane and the Cessna 340 twin-engine plane that collided. The city of Watsonville said on social platforms that several people were killed in the accident. The FAA did not confirm the death toll, but said there were no injuries on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

See also  Champions League-Nunez 2 goals! Ten-man Barcelona 0-3 Benfica two-game losing streak bottom-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Ethiopia, pilots fall asleep in flight and miss...

The CDC admits that it failed to effectively...

Sanna Marin, check out a second video. The...

News Review丨The first anniversary of the U.S. hastily...

Mexico, the massacre of 43 students in Ayotzinapa...

Roundup: U.S. created deep humanitarian catastrophe – Iraqis...

Ukraine latest news. President of Indonesia: «Xi and...

The Presidential Office of South Korea urges the...

Reporter’s Notes: Japan’s new crown epidemic has made...

There are 35,000 monkeypox cases in the world:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy