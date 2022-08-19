Whether we are in Sicily in the “land of citrus fruits” or not, these particular citrus fruits are found everywhere and are used in many recipes, but also as a natural ally for health. Here are all the benefits of citrus with a thousand qualities!

I lemon they are fruits of a plant of the same name which belongs to the rutaceae family. The lemon it is characterized by a very particular flavor, in fact it is used more to complete a condiment than consumed like others citrus fruits (like oranges). .

But the taste, which is, for some, “annoying”, the well-known so-called “sour” taste of the fruit is actually due to a particular presence of acids, such as citric acid. As frightening as the name may be, citric acid is actually able to reduce the hardness of the water has an action anti-limescale and it is also a pH corrector, which is why it is also used a lot in the cosmetic sector.

Il lemon therefore, as well as in the kitchen, or in a cocktail, or in tea, it is also an excellent ally of beauty routine and health.

Lemon: properties, benefits

Lemon is a fruit with interesting properties, especially from a vitamin and mineral point of view. The fructose content in citrus is practically so minimal that lemon has almost no calories.

These details citrus fruits, if ingested or used for aesthetic purposes, certainly always in the correct way, they can really bring wealth. Now that it’s summer, enjoying a nice fresh squeezed lemon juice or getting a little smeared with the juice and then having a nice shower, is even more a pleasure.

It is good that it is! Just think that in addition to the benefits already mentioned, the lemon they have purifying and detoxifying properties for the body, they improve digestion, stimulate the immune system (thanks to the vitamin C present), they are able to counteract kidney stones, lower the levels of uric acid in the blood.

Already just listing part of the property of these citrus fruits, it is clear why the so-called “lemon care”.

Thanks to its high content of vitamin C which makes it rich in numerous nutrients and antioxidants, the food is a real one cure-alluseful for all ages and especially for combating related diseases to aging.