News

The “La Chiocciola” kindergarten, image from Google Street View

The blow to the “Snail” probably in August, forced a side door. They investigate the carabinieri

CONEGLIANO. Thieves in action at the company nursery of the USL in Conegliano in via Masaccio, “The snail”inside the hospital: forced door, stolen money and about ten cartridges for printers.

The theft was reported, presumably occurring in the days around August 15th, to the detriment of the kindergarten where unknown – explain the carabinieri – after having forced a side door, they entered the structure, taking possession of a few tens of euros in cash and a dozen printer cartridges.

Investigations underway by the Carabinieri of the Conegliano station to try to give a name to the author or authors.

